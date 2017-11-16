Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 spotted on JD.com, launch imminent?

It seems the much-awaited Redmi Note 5 smartphone is close to making an official debut. The phone was recently spotted in a placeholder listing on Chinese retailer JD.com. Being a placeholder, the listing did not actually reveal any specifics about the phone, but the unintentional appearance of it suggests that the actual launch is close and JD.com was just getting ready. The listing has since been taken down.

It is important to note here that JD.com is the second biggest e-commerce website in China and not like Oppomart and others, who frequently publish listings of unannounced smartphones. Simply put, it is a credible source.

As per the previous leaks from Chinese regulator TENAA, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be launched in two RAM variants – 3GB with 32GB and 4GB with 64GB. The phone will reportedly sport a 5.9-inch full HD IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by 2GHz octa-core processor of unknown make.

Among other specifications, the Note 5 will include Android 7.1.1-based MIUI 9 operating system, 4000 mAh battery, 12MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. The usual connectivity options including dual-SIM support and 4G will also be present in the phone.

Furthermore, the smartphone will allegedly be offered in nine colours – Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, Silver.

To remind you, Xiaomi Redmi Note5’s predecessor Note 4 was unveiled back in August, 2016 in China with a MediaTek processor. Xiaomi then introduced a Snapdragon-powered variant in January, 2017. So, it is high time for the company to announce a successor with design and features more in line with current smartphone trends. The alleged presence of 18:9 screen on Note 5 does suggest that Mi is going in that direction.

I am hoping to see an official announcement in the coming weeks. As always, you guys will be the first to know if I hear anything new.

