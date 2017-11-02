Xiaomi Redmi Y1 & Y1 Lite launched in India, prices start INR 6,999

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday took the wraps off two new Android smartphones at a press event in New Delhi. Part of the company’s brand new Redmi Y-series, the new Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite are budget phones targeted to the selfie-enthusiasts. With the latest announcement, the total number of Xiaomi phones released this year in India has gone up to eight.

The Redmi Y1 smartphones will join the very successful Redmi 4, 4A and Redmi Note 4 smartphones in the company’s entry-level portfolio.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 specifications

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Y1 sports a media unibody design and features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front with a dedicated LED flash. The company has also included Beautify 3.0 feature in the phone, which will enhance your selfies. On the rear, you will get a 13MP f2.2 primary camera.

The smartphone runs on the company’s new MIUI 9 operating system and features a 5.5-inch HD screen. Redmi Y1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and packs a 3080 mAh battery

There is dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity, fingerprint sensor and a dedicated microSD card slot as well in the phone. The Redmi Y1 will be offered in two versions – 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite specifications

Redmi Y1 Lite is mostly the same as Y1, but it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It also includes only 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Additionally, the front camera has been downgraded in the Lite version to just a 5MP shooter.

The phone doesn’t pack the fingerprint sensor as well.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 has been priced at INR 8,999 for the 3GB model and INR 10,999 for the 4GB model. The Redmi Y1 Lite will be offered at INR 6,999.

Both phones will be available November 8 at Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores as well as a number offline retailers.