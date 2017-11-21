Xiaomi unveils Mi Power Bank 2i, priced starting INR 799

There was a lot of speculation regarding a recent teaser from Xiaomi. As always, the Indian tech media hyped up the upcoming announcement with reports like Xiaomi may launch Redmi Note 5 or Xiaomi to announce something about rural India and all sorts of things. Turns out, it was all for nothing, ok maybe not nothing, but just a power bank.

Xiaomi earlier today introduced the new Mi Power Bank 2i. It is going to be available in two capacities – 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh – priced at INR 799 and INR 1499 respectively. The sales start November 23 at Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Here are the highlights of Mi Power Bank 2i:

Nine layers of circuit chip protection

Optimised charging and discharging efficiency as well as conversion rate

Double anodized aluminum case

Two-way quick charge support

Dual USB output

Slim and lightweight

There is nothing special about the product, it is just a slightly refined version of the company’s previous generation of power banks. So, the company is playing the Made in India card. It is unclear how much of it has actually been made in India because most of the times, it is just assembled in India. I remember when Xiaomi used to even import ‘Made in India’ stickers from China to put on the phones.

In related news, the company started selling the Rose Gold variant of its Mi A1 smartphone in India today. It is now available at Flipkart and Mi.com for INR 14,999. To remind you, Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It runs on stock Android 7.1 Nougat and packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3080 mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor as well on-board.