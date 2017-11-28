Over seven months after launching in beta for the Android smartphone owners in India, the lightweight YouTube Go app has finally been released in the stable form. Updated on Monday, the app continues to be limited to select developing markets including India and Indonesia.

There is no word on whether Google has any plans to expand the availability.

YouTube Go is an app meant to provide good video streaming experience to the consumers with slower and limited data plans or low-end devices. The app comes with built-in support to download videos in different resolutions as well as ability to share the downloaded videos with friends and family over Bluetooth.

The app is just 9.4MB in size and can be installed on any Android device with version 4.1 Jelly Bean or above. It also lets the users track their data usage and preview videos before downloading or streaming.

Here are the key highlights of the YouTube Go app

Made to work with less storage and slow speeds

Download videos to your phone or SD card

Preview videos before you download or watch

Share videos using Bluetooth

Control your data and storage

Download YouTube Go from Google Play

In related news, Google has also released an updated version of Duo video chat application in Google Play. There aren’t many big changes and the Play Store listing just mentions bug-fixes and performance improvements.