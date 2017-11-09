In a bid to target the budget conscious first time smartphone consumers, Zen Mobiles has released the new Admire Unity Android phone in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of INR 5,099 and will go on sale beginning November 10.

To tap the entry-level smartphone users, who are not necessarily great at English, the Zen Admire Unity supports multiple Indian regional languages. The phone also includes 4G VoLTE for the modern connectivity needs and comes pre-loaded with a number of applications, so you don’t have to rush to Play Store immediately after getting your new smartphone. You will be getting pre-installed apps like Prime Video, Vistoso, Go2Pay, and Chillx.

The Zen Admire Unity is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. It sports a 5-inch display with 854x480p FWVGA resolution and packs a 2300 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone comes with 5MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP selfie camera and dua-SIM support. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot as well on the Zen Admire Unity.

“With Admire Unity, we have unveiled our latest offering, coupled with best features and stunning design. Continuing with our focus on capturing the first time smartphone users, we are constantly innovating and working towards creating an industry benchmark to bring in the next big evolution in the smartphone industry for day to day phone transactions, internet usage and online content consumption,” said Deepesh Gupta, CEO, Zen Mobiles, in a statement.

According to Zen Mobiles, the Admire Unity has been made in India and comes with replacement offers, who makes sure that if your faulty Admire Unity is not repaired by the company in 15 days, you will get a replacement phone.