12 days of Play sale now live in Google Play Store

The end of 2017 is nigh and Google wants to celebrate the amazing year that 2017 has been with its new ‘12 days of Play’ sale. Now live globally, the sale includes offers on apps, in-app purchases, subscriptions, games, movie rentals, and more. Today is the first day of the sale and it will run through January 2.

The availability of the on-sale items differs market to market and a part of these offers will change everyday of the sale. So, if you don’t see anything enticing today, don’t worry, there might be something of interest to you tomorrow or the day after.

In India, the first day of the 12 days of Play sale brings movie rentals at INR 20, 40% discount on TuneIn Premium subscription as well as offers on Candy Crush games and more. You can find all the deals on the 12 days of Play hub (link in the source).

In the United States, the sale includes 50% discount on the first three months subscription to HBO Now, movie rentals at 99 cents, 40% discount on TuneIn Premium yearly subscription, first four months of Google Play Music free for the new customers, and more.

Some of the deals in the 12 days of Play sale are quite good. Since it is the Christmas time, several app and game developers are also offering their own offers and deals, which are not a part of the Google’s current sale, so it is time to open the Play Store on your Android device and browse the items that you have always wanted to own and maybe you will get lucky with an offer. If you do spot any great deals, do drop a comment, so that others may also be able to make use of it.

Source: Google Play