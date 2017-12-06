Further expanding its Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative portfolio, Indian telecom operator Airtel has partnered with Intex to offer three of the company’s 4G Android phones with cashback offers.

“We are really pleased to see the continued positive response to our ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative from customers as well as smartphone manufacturers. We are delighted to have Intex on board as a partner and their brand familiarity plus distribution reach will add to our affordable smartphone proposition and offer more choice to our customers,” said Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, in a statement.

The three Intex phones, which will be eligible for Mera Pehla Smartphone offer, are Aqua Lions N1, Aqua A4 and Aqua S3. According to Airtel, the buyers of these 4G phones will be able to claim cashback of INR 15000 if they go for the INR 169/ month prepaid plan for 36 months or do recharges worth INR 3000 within the first 18 months of purchase (to claim the first cashback of INR 500) and another INR 3000 over the next 18 months (to claim the second cashback of INR 1000).

Here are the prices and key specifications of the Intex Android phones

Intex Aqua Lions N1: INR 3,149

Android 7.0, 4-inch WVGA screen, 1400 mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, 1.1GHz MediaTek quad-core processor, 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP selfie camera

Intex Aqua A4: INR 3,499

Android 7.0, 4-inch WVGA screen, 1750 mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 5MP rear camera and 2MP selfie camera

Intex Aqua S3: INR 5,879

Android 7.0, 5-inch HD IPS screen, 2450 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera

You can read more about the Airtel Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative on the company’s website and the Intex phones can be purchased from any offline store or online.

Apart from these Intex phones, Airtel also offers Karbonn phones like A1 Indian, A41 power and A40 Indian as well as Celkon Smart 4G under the Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative.