Airtel TV app updated, gets Time Shift & loses Chromecast support

Airtel has announced that it has released the updated version of its Airtel TV Android app in the Play Store. The new version brings in a number of new features and updated user interface, however removes the support for Chromecast. So, if you view Airtel TV over Chromecast, don’t update to the latest version.

Coming to the new features, Airtel TV is getting something called Time Shift, which will allow the users to simply scroll back the Live TV feeds. It will be very useful when you have to take a break for a phone call or you forgot to tune in to watch your favorite TV show. In addition to the Time Shift, the users will also be able catch up on past seven days of content for select TV shows.

In terms of the user interface tweaks, the updated Airtel TV app gets smart search filters across languages, genres, rating and content partners to make searching easier.

“We are thrilled to introduce the latest version of Airtel TV with great content and an improved, intuitive User Interface. The improvements to the app are a result of constantly listening to our customers and taking their feedback to the design table. We believe that we have built an app for India’s needs and backed it with a large and exciting content catalogue to serve the fastest growing screen – the smartphone,” said Sameer Barta, CEO, Wynk, in a statement.

Apart from the updates to the app, Airtel has also announced that Airtel TV will be accessible for free to its prepaid and postpaid users until June, 2018.

To remind you, Airtel TV offers over 300 live TV channels, including 29 HD channels, as well as over 6000 movies and popular shows. The app now provides content in 15 languages – English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Odia, French and Urdu.

You can download the Airtel TV app from the Play Store.