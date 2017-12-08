Amazon expands Echo and Music Unlimited to 28 new countries

E-retail giant Amazon is keeping on with its push to expand more and more of its services to newer markets with the launch its Echo speakers and Music Unlimited service to 28 more countries.

It was earlier this week that the company had launched its e-commerce website in Australia. And before that the Fire TV Stick was made available in over 100 countries. Last year, the company had taken Prime Video global. Now, its music streaming service Music Unlimited and Echo lineup of smart speakers will be available in a number of countries in Europe and South America. You can find the full list at the end of this report.

Amazon Music Unlimited

This streaming service from Amazon was originally introduced in 2016 in the United States. It was later expanded to several other markets including UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan.

In the newly added markets, Amazon will be offering three plans – Echo plan, Individual plan and Family plan – with cost varying across markets. These plans will give access to massive library of music to the users as well as curated playlists, and more. Amazon Music Unlimited is accessible via the web as well as Android and iOS apps. Echo holders will also able to listen to Music Unlimited on their smart speaker.

Amazon Echo

The Echo line-up of smart speakers from Amazon allow the consumers play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more by using just their voice. Although Amazon has not made it clear how many models of Echo, it is going to offer in the new markets, but I believe it will start with Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus.

Newly supported countries: Belgium, Iceland, Bolivia, Latvia, Bulgaria, Liechtenstein, Chile, Lithuania, Colombia, Luxembourg, Costa Rica, Malta, Cyprus, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, El Salvador, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Slovakia, Greece, Sweden, Hungary, Uruguay