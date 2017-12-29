Amazon.in starts teasing exclusive Samsung On-series phone launch

Amazon India has put up a teaser page on its website to hype the upcoming launch of a new Samsung smartphone. Not many details are available at this point, but the teaser does mention that the upcoming launch will be exclusive to Amazon.

We are most likely going to see a new On-series phone from Samsung, given the clever use of the word ‘On’ throughout the teaser, but there is no confirmation at this point. Amazon teaser is highlighting the performance, look and a new shopping related feature from the phone.

Typically the On-series phones have been the re-branded variants of Samsung phones that have been released in other markets under some other line-up. Like, the Galaxy On Max, which was launched in the country earlier this year, is the same phone as Galaxy J7 Max.

It is also possible that we might see the release of more than one new Samsung smartphones.

The most likely contender for this upcoming launch is Galaxy J7+, which will be offered in the Indian market under the On-series branding.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ was announced in September this year and is currently offered in the markets like Thailand and Philippines. It was the second smartphone from Samsung after the Note 8 with a rear dual camera setup.

The phone features a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P20 octa-core processor. The J7+ packs dual rear cameras with 13MP f/1.7 and 5MP f/1.9 sensors as well as a 16MP front shooter with LED flash

Galaxy J7+ also comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery. Additionally, there is Android 7.1 Nougat on-board as well as a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support and the usual set of connectivity options.