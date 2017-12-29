Samsung, LG, HTC & Motorola don’t slow old phones like Apple does

After the revelations that Apple throttles CPU performance on older iPhones, many Android smartphone buyers were also concerned whether their phone manufacturers do the same. Turns out, it is not an industry practice to slow down phone’s performance to deal with older batteries.

Major Android smartphone makers like Samsung, LG, Motorola and HTC have individually confirmed that they do not throttle the CPU performance on the older phones. You can check out their statements later in the report, but first, some background on the whole issue.

Apple and CPU throttling

There have always been conspiracy theories about how Apple slows down older iPhones, so that the consumers are forced to upgrade to the newer ones. Turns out, part of it is true. It has been revealed that Apple indeed slows down the CPU on the older iPhones, not because they want you to buy the newer iPhone (or maybe they secretly want to, but that is not their official stance), but they want iPhones to last longer. According to Apple, the company started throttling the CPU on iPhone 6, 6S, and SE to prevent random shutdowns of the aging phones. The throttling was later added to iPhone 7 as well. The company says that older batteries are able to output less power, leading the iPhone to unexpectedly shut off when the CPU runs at a higher speed. So, in order to prevent these shutdowns, Apple decided to slow down the CPU on iPhones with older batteries. As the company was quiet about this whole practice, the conspiracy theories ran rampant. Apple has apologised for keeping quiet about the practice and is now offering cheaper battery replacements to iPhone customers next year.

What are Android manufacturers saying?

Coming back to the Android smartphone makers, here are the official statements from Samsung, LG, HTC and Motorola.

Motorola : We do not throttle CPU performance based on older batteries.

HTC : Designing phones to slow down their processor as their battery ages "is not something we do."

Samsung : We ensure extended battery life of Samsung mobile devices through multi-layer safety measures. We do not reduce CPU performance through software updates over the lifecycles of the phone.

LG: Never have, never will! We care what our customers think.

We will probably be hearing from more manufacturers in the coming days, but it seems unlikely that anyone else is doing what Apple does.

