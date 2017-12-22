Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL getting ZenUI 4.0 update

Over a fortnight after releasing the ZenUI 4.0 update for the Zenfone 4 Max smartphone, Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has rolled out the same update for its predecessor – Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL.

According to a forum post, the update seems to be available in Philippines first and will reach other markets over the coming days. The ZenUI 4.0 update carries the build number V14.0200.1712.347 and will automatically reach the Zenfone 3 Max users over-the-air (OTA). If you want to check for the update manually, head over to Settings > About > Software update.

Unveiled back in August this year with Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Pro, the ZenUI 4.0 includes a new user interface with cleaner look, new AI-powered gallery app, wallpaper slideshow option, new animated and limited themes as well as a SOS option. The ZenUI update also includes a twin apps feature to run two instances of a social app with different accounts. Additionally, you will get page marker feature to save online article to read them later and game genie to help you in playing the Android games.

Apart from the ZenUI 4.0, there doesn’t seem to be anything else new in latest software update. If you have already installed this update on your Zenfone 3 Max, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

To remind you, Asus Zenfone 3 Max was introduced in Augus,t 2016. It features a 5.2-inch HD screen, 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 4100 mAh battery. It was originally released with Android Marshmallow on-board with ZenUI 3.0 and has since received the Android Nougat update. The phone also packs a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

In Oreo update news for the Zenfone 3 Max, Asus has already promised to release the Android 8.0 for all Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4-series phones. The update will most likely come in the first half of 2018.