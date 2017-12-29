Asus Zenfone 4 ZE554KL getting Android 8.0 Oreo update

As promised, Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has begun rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Zenfone 4 ZE554KL smartphone. The update is currently live in the Philippines market and is expected to reach more countries over the coming weeks.

Although Asus is going to update all Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4-series phones to Android 8.0 , the Zenfone 4 ZE554KL is the first Asus smartphone to receive the Oreo update. Other Asus phones will be getting Android 8.0 in the coming months. The company is hoping to complete the roll-out for all of its phones in the first half of 2018.

Coming to the ZE554KL Oreo update, it is available over-the-air and will automatically reach all eligible phones, however you can try checking for it manually by going to Setting > About > System Update.

According to Asus, the update carries the build number V15.0405.1711.76 and brings all the Oreo goodies as well as several other changes to the Zenfone 4. In the official changelog, the company shared that the Zenfone 4 update includes the updated launcher, which removes the all apps button and brings swipe up to all apps gesture support. The app icons and part of the UI design has also been tweaked. In terms of the base Oreo features, you will get the usual notification dots, picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, smart text selection, fast boot time, new emojis and more. You can read about the best Android 8.0 Oreo features in this report.

If you have already updated your phone, do let us know about the experience in the comments. Also, if you are receiving the Oreo update on the Zenfone 4 outside Philippines, pl mention that as well.

To remind you, Asus Zenfone 4 was originally unveiled in August this year and is slowly being rolled out internationally. The Zenfone 4-series basically includes six models – ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Max Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro.

The Asus Zenfone 4 ZE554KL features a 5.5-inch IPS full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630/660 processor and 4GB/ 6GB of RAM. The phone also packs 64GB of internal storage, 3300 mAh battery and dual camera setup on the back of the phone with two 12MP sensors.

Source: Asus | via