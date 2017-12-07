Best mobile deals from Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

As I had reported a few days ago, Indian e-retailer Flipkart is hosting its Big Shopping Days sale from December 7 to December 9. As a part of this sale, the e-commerce website is going to offer discounts and offers on great many things, including several Android smartphones like the new Pixel 2 phones.

In this report, I will detail the various discounts and offers on the Android phones that are available as a part of Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The sale is now live and will continue until 11:59PM on December 9.

In addition to the listed discounts and offers, Flipkart will also have extra 10% discount on sales via SBI Credit cards as well as several other bank and exchange offers. The Flipkart product listings are the best place to get the full details about these extra offers.

Google Pixel 2 – A flat discount of INR 11,001 and several other offers

It has been just over a month since Pixel 2 went on sale in the country, so this offer is just amazing. It brings the phone closer to its US price.

The retailer is offering a flat discount of INR 11,001 on the Pixel 2. In addition, the phone also gets a discount of further INR 10,000 for payments via credit or debit cards. These two discounts take the Pixel 2’s effective price to INR 39,999 for the 64GB version and similarly for the 128GB version.

On the other hand, the Pixel 2 XL is getting INR 5001 discount as well as extra INR 8,000 discount if you pay using a debit or credit card. The discounts are valid on both 64GB and 128GB versions of the Pixel 2 XL.

Furthermore, if you are exchanging a phone, you can even more discount.

Xiaomi Mi A1 – A discount of INR 2,000

Mi A1 is available at just INR 12,999, down from INR 14,999. It is a great smartphone for anyone looking to buy an Android phone under INR 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy S7 – Special price of INR 24,490 as well as INR 5,000 extra on exchange

Despite being over a year old, the Galaxy S7 is still a great buy. It is usually sold at around INR 34,000.

Moto G5 Plus – A discount of around INR 3,000

Even after the launch of the Moto G5S phones, the Moto G5 Plus remains a nice option for an affordable smartphone purchase. It is being offered at just INR 10,999 during the Flipkart sale, down from the usual price around INR 13,000.

Moto C Plus – A discount of INR 1,000

It is a decent budget Android phone and you can buy for just INR 5,999 during the sale, down from the usual price of INR 6,999 or more.

