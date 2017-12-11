Bragi launches Headphone & Dash Pro wireless earbuds in India

The headphone maker Bragi has entered the Indian market with the launch of two wireless earbuds in the country. The company is bringing The Dash Pro and The Headphone via retailer The Headphone Zone. It plans to expand the availability to online retailers like Flipkart and Amazon as well as major brick and mortar stores in the coming months.

Bragi has priced the wireless earbuds at a significant premium over their US pricing. The Dash Pro carries a price-tag of INR 27,999 (up $100 from US price) and The Headphone has been priced at INR 12,999 (up $50 from US price). Both earbuds are already on sale.

Bragi – The Dash Pro

Coming to the specifics, the Dash Pro is the second-generation Dash model from the company. After the not-so-great reviews for the original Dash, Bragi has tried to fix lots of issues and is offering fairly decent pair of wireless earbuds. In addition to the normal tasks like playing music and answering calls that you expect from any wireless earbuds, The Dash Pro includes a number of smart features like activity tracking and real-time translation.

The Dash Pro can provide five hours of continuous playback on a single charge and the fully charged case can be used to re-charge the Dash Pro five times. So, you will pretty much get 30 hours of playback without needing a power outlet. The earbuds look great and offer great sound-experience. The Dash Pro are also IPX1 water-resistant. I will list the full specifications later in the report.

Bragi – The Headphone

This comparably affordable model from Bragi is more about performance and less about add-on smart features. It does what you want from it and does it well. Like the Dash Pro, these sound great and provide upto 6 hours of playback time on a single charge. The physical buttons present on the earbuds take a little getting used to and aren’t the best feature of the device.

Both The Dash Pro and The Headphone are compatible with Android v4.3 or above/ iOS 9.0 or above.

Bragi – The Dash Pro full specifications

32 bit ARM Processor

Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

4GB Flash Data Storage

Rechargeable 100mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery

Knowles Balanced Armature Speakers with A2DP profile, AAC and SBS audio codec

Passive Noise Isolation. Block environmental sounds around you.

Knowles Digital EarBone microphone with custom mechanical tuning

Knowles Ambient microphone: digital MEMS omnidirectional

Dual mode Bluetooth 4.0

4GB internal storage

100 mAh battery with 5 hours of playback time

4 sizes of silicone FitSleeves (XS/S/M/L)

3 sizes of foam FitTipsPro

Waterproof up to 1m (3.2ft) IPX7

Bragi – The Headphone full specifications