Download: Microsoft Edge browser for Android now available for all

Update (Dec 1): More than a month after releasing the preview version of the Edge web browser for Android, Microsoft has now launched the Edge browser for general public. It is now available for download from Play Store.

It includes mostly the same featureset as the initial preview version (listed in our original story below) except the added InPrivate (aka Incognito) mode and reading list/ favorites sync support. Tab syncing and the other common browser features will be coming in the later versions.

“Microsoft Edge, now available on Android, creates one continuous browsing experience for Windows 10 users across their devices. Content and data sync seamlessly in the background, so users can browse across devices, without skipping a beat,” wrote Microsoft in a statement.

Earlier (Oct 14): Within days of announcing the launch of Microsoft Edge browser for Android, Microsoft has released the preview version in the Google Play Store.

Based on Chromium rendering engine, the Edge browser includes most of the features that you will expect in a modern web browser – Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page and Reading View.

Here is a quick look at the key features:

Hub View: Your favorites, reading list, history and books all in one place

Reading View: A cleaner version of a webpage to make it easier to focus on what you’re reading.

QR Code Reader: Easily read QR codes at the touch of a button.

Voice Search: Use your voice to search the web

Data Sync: Sync your favorites and reading list across devices; Tab and history sync coming soon

Continue on PC: Seamlessly take what you are working on to your PC (requires Windows 10 Fall Creator’s Update).

In related news, Microsoft Launcher has shed the beta tag and is now available in stable form in the Play Store.