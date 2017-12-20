Amazon has announced that it is making web browsing possible on the Fire TV devices with the launch of its own Silk browser as well as Mozilla Firefox. Both browsers are now available on all Fire TV devices globally. Although the Silk browser is being officially launched today, it has been available for the Fire TV users since late-November.

The availability of proper web browsers on the Fire TV will greatly expand the content choices, especially in the markets whether proper streaming app options on the Fire TV are limited. The web browser will also offer a way to use YouTube for the device users as the spat between Amazon and Google has led to the removal of the proper YouTube app. It is still possible that Google may block access to YouTube on Fire TV based on the browser user-agent, but it is unlikely.

“With full web browsers on Fire TV, our customers’ entertainment and information options are greatly expanded. We want to make it easy for customers to access the Web from the comfort of their couch. We’re excited to bring web browsing to customers on every Fire TV device in every country where they’re sold,” said Marc Whitten, vice president, Amazon Fire TV and Appstore, in a statement.

According to Amazon, the Silk browser has been optimized for use on TVs. It will allow the Fire TV users to easily discover websites and launch bookmarks as well as use the remote buttons to navigate individual webpages or search the web.

Similar, Mozilla is also saying that the Fire TV version of the Firefox is ready for its TV debut and has been built keeping in mind the usage on a large-screen.

“It’s a sign of the strength of Firefox Quantum that Amazon came to us looking for a partner who could bring more of the full web to its customers. The team came together to port, design and release a best-in-class application designed for the 10-foot, leanback experience and that makes watching videos as easy as clicking, searching or entering a URL,” wrote Mozilla’s Barbara Bermes in a blog post.

You can head over to the Amazon Appstore on your Fire TV or your computer to download Silk or Firefox browsers.

Firefox for Fire TV

Silk browser for Fire TV