Galaxy S8 Android Oreo update might not arrive until early-Feb

Although Samsung is already in the middle of testing the public beta of the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones, the final update is still quite a few weeks away.

A Samsung UK representative for the beta program replied to a curious S8 owner during a discussion hosted by the company’s Galaxy Beta Community service that the final update is expected to be ready by the end-of-January or early-February, 2018, which is more than six weeks away.

Typically when a manufacturer decides to offer a public beta, they provide an update, which is fairly stable and only needs a bit of testing to check for any underlying issues that might have been missed by the company. They release one or two beta versions before the stable version is rolled-out, but it seems Samsung is having a hard time fixing its Android 8.0 Oreo update. The company is already on the fourth public beta for the S8/ S8+, which was released earlier today, and they are still six weeks away from the stable release, meaning we would be seeing at least one or more public beta updates before the final version reaches the consumers.

Either Samsung released a fairly raw Oreo version as a public beta or they have been caught with their pants down with a number of underlying problems with the update. Whatever be the case, despite having Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8/ S8+ owners will get the Oreo update almost six months after Google officially unveiled it.

There is no word on when the likes of Note 8 or other phones will get Oreo. Although Samsung has not officially revealed which of its Android devices will be getting the Oreo update, a leaked list did give us an idea about which Samsung phones and tablets can expect to see Android 8.0. You can check out the full list at this link.

What are your thoughts on Samsung taking so much time releasing the Oreo update for Galaxy S8/ S8+? Have you been testing the Oreo beta on your phone? Do share your experience with the update so far in the comments.

