Gionee India launches S10 Lite with 16MP selfie camera at INR 15,999

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has launched its S10 Lite smartphone in the Indian market. It is a toned-down version of the company’s S10 phone, which was introduced back in May this year. According to Gionee, the S10 Lite has been priced at INR 15,999 and will be available beginning December 23 across the country at all major retail stores.

With the S10 Lite, Gionee is targeting the selfie-enthusiasts and it has included a 16MP camera with a soft-LED flash on the front of the phone. Gionee notes that the front shooter uses 4-cell technology to capture more light, in turn offering clearer selfies. On the rear, there a 13MP primary camera with LED flash for normal photography.

Among other specifications, the S10 Lite sports a 5.2-inch HD screen and is powered by 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor. It also packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with Amigo 4.0 UI. Additionally, there is a 3100 mAh battery on-board the smartphone.

Gionee notes that it has pre-installed a WhatsApp clone feature in the phone, which will allow the users in operating up to three different WhatsApp accounts.

“We are a leader of the Selfie revolution and with the S10 Lite we aim to reinforce our brand proposition of Super Selfie – Super Battery. By strengthening our S Series we aim to not only further enhance the brand’s connection with young consumers but also keep up with the growing demand for high quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities,” said David Chang, Global Sales Director, Gionee India, in a statement.

Gionee has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer the S10 Lite buyers 5GB of free data each month for a period of 10 months on any data recharge of INR 309 and above.

Gionee S10 Lite full specifications