Gionee S11 India launch in January 2018: Report

It has just been over a week since the Chinese smartphone maker Gionee released its S10 Lite smartphone in the Indian market and the company is already gearing up to launch another S-series smartphone. According to a report in Techook, Gionee will launch its S11 smartphone next month in the country.

To remind you, Gionee S11 was originally introduced in November this year at a press event in China with a bunch of other smartphones. It is a mid-range phone and packs a fairly standard set of specifications except the dual cameras on both front and back of the phone. The S11 has a dual camera setup on the rear with 16MP and 5MP sensors as well as a dual camera setup on the front with 16MP and 8MP sensors. Clearly, the imaging and selfie enthusiasts are being targeted by the company.

The Gionee S11 sports a 5.99-inch IPS screen and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. There is a 3410 mAh battery as well on-board.

On the software front, the S11 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with Amigo 5.0 user interface.

There is no word on the pricing at this point, but given S11 retails for 1,799 yuan ($273) in China, its India price will probably be around INR 16,999 or INR 17,999.

Gionee S11 full specifications