Google adds deals to Google Trips & price tracking to hotel search

With the end of 2017 fast approaching, many of us are already making travel plans for 2018. In order to aid the likes of us in our flight bookings, hotel search and sightseeing, Google has announced a few new features in its travel-related products.

Google Flights

Starting with Google Flights, the search giant will now offer tips with flight search results. It will show whether the flights in the results are cheaper than usual or whether the prices won’t do down any more for these dates and so on. Google is using machine learning and statistical analysis of historical flights data to suggest these tips.

“A tip would say that “prices are less than normal” and by how much to indicate you’d spotted a deal. Or, if prices tend to remain steady for the date and place you’re searching for, a tip would indicate the price “won’t drop further” based on our price prediction algorithms, wrote Richard Holden, VP of Travel Products at Google, in a blog post.

Hotel Search

Similar to Google Flights, Google will offer tips with hotel search results about whether the room rates are higher than normal or the city or town is busier because of an event or a conference. Like Las Vegas will be super busy around CES 2018, so if you search for a hotel during those dates, Google will tell you why the room rates are high and you can avoid them by shifting the travel dates just a bit. Also, you can now get price drop alerts by email by opting into Hotel Price Tracking on your phone.

Google Trips

Lastly, the company has introduced a new Discounts feature in the Google Trips app. This feature will allow you to access deals on ticketing for attractions, tours and other activities during your vacation.

“No matter where you’re headed (and if you need ideas, read on), Trips makes it easy to browse and access fun stuff to do on your vacation without breaking the bank,” explained Holden in the blog post.

The discounts feature is immediately available in Google Trips via an update.