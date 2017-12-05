Google Go is a search app for slow networks

Google on Tuesday launched a new app called ‘Google Go’ in the Play Store. It is a lightweight app meant to provide key search features to the Android users with slow data networks or low-powered devices.

I am expecting an official announcement later today at the big Google India event, but the app is already available for download.

“Get answers quickly and reliably with Google Go, even on slow connections and smartphones with low space. At 5MB in size, it’s speedy to download and get started,” Google writes in the Play Store description.

Google Go is an updated version of the Search Lite app, which was being tested by the company in Indonesia earlier this year. With the latest launch, Google now has a total three apps including the Files Go and YouTube Go, which are targeted to the consumers in developing markets with access to poor networks.

Google Go features

Coming to the new Google Go app, it offers many of the key features, which you will find in the main Google app like web search, voice search, and image search, as well as quick access to other Google properties like YouTube and Maps. The app also includes access to Translate and GIF search. Additionally, the Google Go app acts an app drawer for popular Android apps, which can be triggered from within the app itself. In case a listed app is not installed on the user’s phone, Google Go opens the mobile web version.

Here are the highlights of Google Go:

See what’s trending: Explore the latest trending topics just by tapping Search.