Google Home Max goes on sale in US via Best Buy

Google’s Home Max smart speaker is finally available for purchase in the United States. It can now be ordered from Best Buy for $399 in Charcoal and Chalk colour options. The Google Store listing is still showing the waitlist option, and same is the case with other retailers.

Originally announced on October 4 alongside Pixel 2 phones and Home Mini, the Home Max is Google’s first attempt to offer a really capable speaker with all the powers of Google Assistant. The company seems to be setting its sights on Sonos with Home Max. As the Home Max reviews are yet to arrive, we can’t be certain about how great the Home Max truly is.

Google Home Max includes dual 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers for deep and balanced bass. Google claims that it offers 20 times more powerful sound than the original Google Home. In addition, the company has also included artificial intelligence to enhance the overall audio experience. With the new feature called Smart Sound, the Home Max can adapt to your environment, your context, and your preferences. Smart Sound can automatically adjust for where you place Max in a room.

According to Google, the Home Max availability will be expanded to other markets in 2018, but no specifics are known at this point. The smart speaker will likely be offered in UK, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, and Japan.

Google Home Max full specifications