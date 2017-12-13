Google Maps Go app now available in Play Store

When I wrote about the Android Oreo (Go Edition) launch, I told you guys about Google’s plans to release Go editions of its popular Android applications, which will be developed keeping in mind the entry-level smartphones. The company released the Files Go, YouTube Go and Google Go before the Oreo (Go Edition) announcement and now the Maps Go app has appeared in the Play Store.

“Google Maps Go, the lighter version of the original Google Maps app, is designed to run smoothly on devices with limited memory and on unreliable networks without compromising speed,” write Google in the Play Store description of the app.

While these Go-branded applications are primarily meant for the Android Go smartphones, the likes of Files Go and YouTube Go have been available to the most Android users, but the Maps Go doesn’t seem to be compatible with any devices at this point. One of possible reasons for that could be that it is just a progressive web app (PWA) at this moment, which could be easily accessed using this URL found by the folks at Android Police. If you want to try this Maps Go PWA, open the link in a new Chrome window.

The feature-set of the Maps Go is pretty decent. It can show maps, give you directions, search for places, show different layers, share your location, show real-time traffic and more. As per the Google Play listing, it is available in over 70 languages and houses maps for over 200 countries and territories.

After the Maps Go, only Assistant Go and Gmail Go apps are left to be released from Go edition portfolio. It is likely that we will see a PWA for Gmail Go as well, but Assistant Go is more likely to be a native app.