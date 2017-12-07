Android Oreo starts rolling out to Android Wear watches

Update (Dec 7): Over two months after releasing the beta of the Android 8.0 Oreo-based Android Wear release for LG Watch Sport, Google has started rolling out the final update. According to Google’s Hoi Lam, the update is being released today and will reach the supported Android Wear smartwatches over the coming days and weeks.

Here are the highlights of new Android Wear version

Improvements to notification vibration strength setting

Enhancements to the touch lock option for wet conditions

Support for 7 new countries / languages including Dutch in Belgium, Spanish in El Salvador, Honduras & Paraguay

Support for notification channels and battery saving background limits

Given that LG Watch Sport got the beta update, it is the first Android Wear smartwatch to get the final update. The other smartwatches will be getting Oreo shortly. I will update this report as I get more information about the exact roll-out dates for the other smartwatches.

Earlier (Oct 3): Google releases beta of next Android Wear release

Google has launched the beta version of the next major Android Wear release. This release will upgrade Android Wear to API 26, the same level as Android Oreo.

According to the company, the major changes in the upcoming release include notification channels support and background limit restrictions.

With the upgrade Android Wear, the users will be able to choose the types of notifications they want rather than muting all of them. Additionally, there are now more restrictions on running apps in the background unless there is a visible notification.

Google has also revealed that LG Watch Sport users can easily install this beta release if they want. All they have to do is sign up for the beta at this link and the factory image will automatically be downloaded to the watch.

The search giant notes that this is going to be the only beta release before the final roll-out. There is however no word on the final release’s roll-out date at this point.