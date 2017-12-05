During its I/O developer conference earlier this year, Google introduced the new Android Go platform for the low-end smartphones, and it is finally ready for the actual devices. At the a press event in New Delhi today, the company unveiled the new Android Oreo (Go Edition) and it will be available as a part of the Android 8.1 Oreo release later today. The first devices running on Android Oreo (Go Edition) will be arriving early-2018.
“To make sure billions more people can get access to computing, it’s important that entry-level devices are fully functioning smartphones that can browse the web and use apps. At Google I/O this year, we gave an early look at a project we called “Android Go” to make this possible. We’re excited to announce that this software experience—Android Oreo (Go edition)—is ready,” said Sagar Kamdar, Director of Product Management, Android, in a statement.
According to Google, the Go edition of the Android is meant for smartphones with 512MB to 1GB of RAM. It has been optimized from the ground-up to provide better performance, improved data management and more storage on the entry-level devices.
Here are the key highlights of the Android Oreo (Go Edition)
- Optimised operating system with better app launch times, data management features and security benefits
- Pre-launched Go-branded Google apps, which are built keeping in mind the limitations of low-end smartphones. Some of these apps are Google Go, Files Go, YouTube Go, Maps Go and Assistant Go.
- Improved Google Play Store: The Android Go devices come with a new version of Play Store, which not only provides access to all the Android apps available in the store, but highlights the applications that will provide better experience on an entry-level phone.
- Reduced overall footprint of the operating system and pre-installed apps
- Google’s data saver features turned on by default
- Based on Android 8.1