During its I/O developer conference earlier this year, Google introduced the new Android Go platform for the low-end smartphones, and it is finally ready for the actual devices. At the a press event in New Delhi today, the company unveiled the new Android Oreo (Go Edition) and it will be available as a part of the Android 8.1 Oreo release later today. The first devices running on Android Oreo (Go Edition) will be arriving early-2018.

“To make sure billions more people can get access to computing, it’s important that entry-level devices are fully functioning smartphones that can browse the web and use apps. At Google I/O this year, we gave an early look at a project we called “Android Go” to make this possible. We’re excited to announce that this software experience—Android Oreo (Go edition)—is ready,” said Sagar Kamdar, Director of Product Management, Android, in a statement.

According to Google, the Go edition of the Android is meant for smartphones with 512MB to 1GB of RAM. It has been optimized from the ground-up to provide better performance, improved data management and more storage on the entry-level devices.

Here are the key highlights of the Android Oreo (Go Edition)