Fair usage limits, expensive mobile data packs and limited data packages are a reality of today. Especially with data-hungry applications all around us, it is imperative for many of us to conserve and effectively use mobile data on our Android devices. To help the users achieve that, Google has introduced a new app called Datally in the Play Store.

According to Google, Datally will help the Android users in controlling the data usage, saving mobile data and more with little effort. The app had been in testing in Philippines for the last few months and was released for the global consumers yesterday.

“Mobile data is expensive for many people around the world. And what’s worse, it’s hard to figure out where it all goes. That means you’re never just chatting, playing games or watching videos on your phone—you’re also anxiously keeping an eye on how long your data will last. That’s why we built Datally, an app that helps you understand, control and save data,” wrote Caesar Sengupta, VP, Next Billion Users team at Google, in a blog post.

Datally includes a user-friendly interface and a fairly decent set of features. It will give you metrics about your hourly, daily, weekly and monthly data usage as well as recommendation based on this information. Additionally, you can track the data usage from individual apps and block their data access.

The app also comes with a Data Saver bubble, which tracks the app data usage in real-time and shares the details with you. You can also block data access with just one tap if the app’s data usage gets out of control.

This is not all, the Datally app also helps you find and connect with free Wifi hotspots around you. You can also check the ratings given by the other users about these Wifi hotspots.

Download Datally from Google Play