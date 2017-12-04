Great deals on Pixel 2 & Mi A1 during Flipkart Big Shopping Days

E-retail giant Flipkart has revealed that it will be offering great deals on some very popular Android smartphones during its upcoming Big Shopping Days sale. The company is running the sale from December 7 to December 9.

As a part of the retailer’s Mobile Big Shopping Days deals, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones will start from INR 49,999 (just INR 39,999 after a credit card EMI offer). The Pixel 2 will get a flat discount of INR 11,001 as well as several other offers to further reduce the price. The Pixel 2 XL is also going to get a flat discount, but Flipkart hasn’t the confirmed the deal amount at this point. To remind you, normally the Pixel 2 starts from INR 61,000 and the Pixel 2 XL from INR 73,000.

For Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which were introduced just last month in the country, these are some amazing discounts. If the huge launch prices deterred you from buying these phones, the Flipkart sale is going to be a great opportunity to snag them at a discount.

Xiaomi’s Android One phone Mi A1 will also be getting INR 2,000 flat discount during the Flipkart sale, taking the price of the phone from INR 14,999 to just INR 12,999. Mi A1 is the best smartphone in its price-segment and with this discount, it become a no-brainer for anyone looking for a great sub-INR 15K smartphone.

Flipkart will have deals on several other Android smartphones as well, like the Redmi Note 4, but it has not revealed those deals at this point and we will likely hear about them on the first sale day itself.

I will update this page as I get more information about these deals. Bookmark this page of quick access to Flipkart Big Shopping Days deals and offers.

Related links:

Pixel 2 deal page on Flipkart

Mobile Big Shopping Days sale page