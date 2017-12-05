Honor 7X launched in India, priced starting INR 12,999

Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Honor 7X smartphone for the Indian market at a press event in London. The company is releasing the 4GB RAM variant of the phone in the country, same as Europe and China.

Originally introduced last month in China, the Honor 7X is the successor the company’s Honor 6X phone. It sports an 18:9 FullView screen of 5.93-inches with full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 659 processor.

Other specifications of the phone include a fingerprint sensor, 3340 mAh battery, dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE connectivity. On the imaging front, there is a dual camera setup on the back of the phone with 16MP and 2MP sensors with a LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the phone.

In terms of the software, the Honor 7X runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI5.1.

Pricing and availability

According to Honor, the 7X will carry a price-tag of INR 12,999 for the 32GB version and INR 15,999 for the 64GB version in the country. It will be available exclusively via Amazon.in beginning December 7.

Honor 7x full specifications