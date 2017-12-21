Chinese tech giant Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Thursday took the wraps off the new Honor 9 Youth smartphone. It joins the smartphones like Honor 9 and Honor 9i in the company’s portfolio. The phone is also referred to as Honor 9 Lite.

According to the Honor team, the Honor 9 Youth edition features a 5.65-inch IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and a full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor and will be offered in three storage and RAM variants. The first variant will include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the second one will pack 4GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage and the third variant will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.There will be a microSD card slot as well in all versions to further expand the memory.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Honor 9 Lite follows the Honor 9i with dual camera setup on both front and back with each housing 13MP and 2MP sensors. Other specifications of the smartphone include a 3000 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support and dual-SIM slots.

On the operating system front, the Honor 9 Youth runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0.

The specifications of the Honor 9 Youth edition are quite similar to the recently introduced Huawei Enjoy 7s and mainly differ on the camera front.

Pricing and availability

Honor 9 Youth will be go on sale beginning December 26 in China. It will later be released in 14 global markets including India, Russia and UK. The phone will be offered in four colours – White, Gray, Black and Blue.

3GB RAM + 32GB memory: 1199 yuan ($182) 4GB RAM + 32GB memory: 1499 yuan ($227) 4GB RAM + 64GB memory: 1799 yuan ($273)

Honor 9 Youth edition full specifications

2.36GHz Huawei Hisilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

5.65-inch IPS screen with 2160x1080p resolution, 2.5D glass

3GB / 4GB of RAM, 32GB / 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 13MP + 2MP dual front camera

Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.0

Dimensions: 151.0mm x 71.9mm x 7.6 mm; Weight: 149 grams

3000mAh battery

4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM support, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint sensor

Source: Honor