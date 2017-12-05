Honor unveils View 10 with 5.99-inch screen & AI capabilities

Along with the international availability details for the 7X smartphone, Huawei’s Honor brand on Tuesday introduced the new View 10 smartphone at a press event in London. The View 10 is the international version of the company’s V10 phone, which was launched in China last month.

Honor View 10 will be available starting January 8, 2018. It is coming to the US, parts of Europe and India.

The View 10 is first Honor-branded smartphone to come with Huawei’s Kirin 970 octa-core processor, which includes the i7 NPU for AI tasks. Thus, similar to the Huawei Mate 10 smartphones, the View 10 integrates the artificial intelligence heavily in the features of the phone. From taking photographs to translating text in images, AI is present everywhere in the smartphone. It helps with the face unlock feature, smart lock-screen notifications and a lot more.

Other specifications of the phone include 5.99-inch FullView screen with 2160x1080p resolution. The View 10 runs on Android 8.0 operating system with EMUI 8.0. For the photography needs, the phone packs a dual camera setup on the back with 20MP and 16MP sensors as well as a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

Unlike the Chinese V10, the View 10 will only have one variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can check out the detailed specifications later in the report.

Pricing

According to the Honor team, the View 10 will carry a price-tag of GBP 449 in the UK and 499 euros in rest of the Europe. There is no word on the India pricing at this point, but as soon as I hear something, I will update this report. The phone will be offered in Blue and Black colour options.

Huawei View 10 full specifications