Honor View 10 exclusive to Amazon.in, registrations open Dec 28

Honor View 10 is coming to India and it will be exclusive to the e-retailer Amazon. In a press release issued today, the Honor India revealed that the consumers will be able to register for notifications about the smartphone beginning December 28 at Amazon.

If flash sales weren’t enough of a crazy way to sell smartphones for the Chinese smartphone makers, the likes of Honor has now also begun these random registrations for the phones. These signups don’t hold any value or give you any kind of advantage in purchasing the phone. They are solely being used to hype the device launches and create unnecessary confusion in the consumers’ minds. Rather than offering pricing and availability details straightaway to the prospective buyers, these companies have all kinds of stupid processes like the one being done by Honor here with these registrations.

The company hasn’t shared any pricing details or when the Honor View 10 will actually go on sale in the country.

To remind you, Honor View 10 was officially announced earlier this month. It is a high-end smartphone and comes with the features like 5.99-inch full HD plus screen and HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor. The Honor View 10 integrates the artificial intelligence heavily in the features of the phone. It will be offered in Blue and Black colour options.

Honor View 10 is the same phone, which is sold in China as Honor V10.

Huawei View 10 full specifications

Huawei Kirin 970 octa-core processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU and i7 NPU

5.99-inch IPS screen with 2160x1080p resolution

Dual-SIM support (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE,Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

Dual rear cameras with 16MP and 20MP sensors, f1.8 aperture, and LED flash as well as 13MP f2.0 selfie camera

3750 mAh non-removable battery

6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and microSD card slot

Fingerprint sensor on the front

“Honor time and again has stirred up the smartphones industry in India, by introducing smartphone equipped with innovation and cutting-edge technologies. The Honor V10 will redefine what a smartphone can do and showcase the superior performance of Kirin 970’s smart AI engine. We are delighted to announce the registration date today so that our consumers don’t have to wait anymore,” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.