Huawei Enjoy 7s leaked in full, could be announced on Dec 18

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is gearing up to introduce a new mid-range Android smartphone called Enjoy 7s. Since most of the Enjoy-series phones are often released with different names outside China, you might not have heard about the Enjoy-lineup. Some of the past Enjoy-series phones are – Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus aka Huawei Y7 Prime and Huawei Enjoy 6s aka Huawei Nova Smart.

The Enjoy 7s, which carries the model number FIG-AL00, was first spotted in the database of Chinese telecom certification agency TENAA last month. Now, thanks to a number of leaks, we not only have a press render of the phone, but a couple of live images as well as the full specifications. The date present on the home-screen of the leaked render also suggests that the phone could be made official on December 18 in China.

As per the leaks, Huawei Enjoy 7s will sport a 5.65-inch FullView screen with 2160x1080p resolution. The phone will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 659 octa-core processor. In terms of the software, the Enjoy 7s will run on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0.

Additionally, the phone will pack a 3000 mAh battery, a microSD card slot dual rear cameras with 13MP and 2MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera.

Huawei is expected to introduce two storage variant of the Enjoy 7s – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will be offered in three colour choices – Gold, Blue and Black.

I am hoping to get details about the pricing on December 18. The company is unlikely to share the international release plans at the China event, but we might see the Enjoy 7s appear with some other name in rest of the Asia and Europe over the next few months.

Sources: 1, 2, 3