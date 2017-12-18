Huawei introduces Enjoy 7s in China with a 5.65-inch screen

Just days after getting leaked in full, Huawei’s Enjoy 7s smartphone has become official. The Chinese smartphone maker on Monday announced the phone in China. It is a mid-range smartphone and sports a 5.65-inch full HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor. Enjoy 7s also packs 3000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and the usual set of connectivity options including dual-SIM support and 4G LTE.

For the photography needs, Huawei has added dual rear cameras in the phone with 13MP and 2MP sensors. The front houses an 8MP selfie camera. In terms of the software, the smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EM UI 8.0.

According to Huawei, it will be offering the Enjoy 7s in two versions – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both variants include a microSD card slot for further expansion of the storage.

Pricing and availability

Huawei Enjoy 7s is currently on pre-order in China and will be available beginning December 22. The 3GB RAM version of the phone carries a price-tag of 1,499 yuan ($226) and the 4GB version will retail at 1,699 yuan ($256).

The international availability information remains a mystery at this point, but in the past, Huawei has typically released the Enjoy-series phones with different branding in Europe and Asia. I am hoping to hear about the global release in the coming months.

Huawei Enjoy 7s full specifications

2.36GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with Mali T830 MP2 GPU

5.65-inch LCD with 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

3GB / 4GB of RAM, 32GB / 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot

Dual rear cameras with 13MP and 2MP sensors and LED flash, 8MP selfie camera

Android 8.0 Oreo operating system withEMUI 8.0

Dimensions: 150.1mm x 72.05mm x 7.45mm; Weight: 143 grams

3000mAh battery

Colour options: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Blue

Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wifi b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2

Fingerprint sensor

Source: Huawei