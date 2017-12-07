Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Thursday took the wraps off the new Nova 2s smartphone at a press event. It is a mid-range smartphone and will go on sale next week in China.

According to Huawei, the Nova 2s sports a 6-inch IPS screen with full HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 960 octa-core processor. On the software front, it runs on Android 8.0 with EMUI 8.0.

In terms of the photo capabilities, Huawei has included dual-camera setup on both front and back of the phone. The rear houses 20MP and 16MP sensors with f1.8 lens and the front packs 20MP and 2MP sensors with f2.0 lens. There is also an LED flash on both sides of the device.

Among other specifications, the Nova 2s comes with 3340 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, a microSD card slot , dual-SIM card slots and USB Type-C port. The phone will be offered in three variants – the first with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the second with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the third limited edition with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There are going to be five colour options – Silver, Gold, Green, Black, and Rose Gold.

Pricing and availability

According to Huawei, the Nova 2s pre-orders are now open in China and the shipping will start December 13. The 4GB+64GB model has been priced at 2699 yuan, 6GB+64GB model at 2999 yuan and the 6GB+128GB model at 3399 yuan. The 128GB model will not be offered initially and go on sale on a later date.

Huawei Nova 2s full specifications

2.4GHz Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core processor with Mali-G71 MP8 GPU

6-inch IPS screen with 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

4 GB / 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB / 128 GB of internal storage and microSD card slot with support upto 256 GB

Rear dual cameras with 20MP and 16MP sensors and LED flash

Front dual selfie cameras 20MP and 2MP sensors and LED flash

Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.0

Dimensions: 156.9mm x 75.1mm x 7.5 mm; Weight: 169 grams

3340 mAh battery

Dual-SIM, 4G, Wifi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Glonass

Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, USB-OTG

Source: Huawei VMall