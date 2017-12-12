Intex ELYT e6 with 3GB RAM launched in India at INR 6,999

Indian smartphone vendor Intex has added a new budget Android phone – ELYT e6 – to its smartphone portfolio in the country. The phone has been priced at INR 6,999 and will be available exclusively at e-retailer Flipkart.com. It will go on sale beginning December 15.

“Our special ELYT series launched this year has been well received in the market and going with the consumers’ response we have launched ELYT e6 model, designed for the online platform (exclusively on Flipkart) for tech savvy youth. Having multiple features with a focus on multitasking and storage capacity, this tech marvel will surely prove to be a customer’s delight, said Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

Intex ELYT e6 sports a 5-inch HD IPS screen and is powered by quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and packs a 4000 mAh battery. Other specifications include 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM card slots and the usual set of connectivity options.

In terms of the memory, there is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage on-board the ELYT e6 as well as a microSD card slot with support upto 128GB.

At the given pricing, the Intex ELYT e6 will compete with Redmi 4 in the country, which offers similar specifications. The launch of Redmi 5, which was unveiled in China recently, in the coming months will further make it hard for the ELYT e6 to find buyers.

Intex ELYT e6 full specifications