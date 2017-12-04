Kult Ambition Android phone launched in India for INR 5,999

Kult, a smartphone brand from Optiemus group, has released a new Android phone in the Indian market. The new Kult Ambition is an entry-level phone, which will compete with the likes of the new Redmi 5A and Micromax Bharat 5 phones in the country.

According to Kult, the Ambition will go on sale starting December 11 at Amazon India for INR 5,999 in Black colour. It joins the company’s other launches in the recent months like Beyond and Gladiator.

“Ambition is our third launch within this quarter and is representative of the buoyant consumer sentiment around the brand Kult. We are dedicated to offer products that promise high reliability and compelling experience at a competitive price, and Kult Ambition is best suited to the needs of Indian youth who is a 24X7 digital native seeking to serve all his personal, entertainment and information needs through his device,” said Nitesh Gupta, Director, New Product Development, Kult, in a statement.

Kult Ambition specifications and features

Kult Ambition sports a 5-inch HD screen with 2.5D glass and is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor. It also comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. Other specifications include 2600 mAh battery, dual-SIM card slots, 4G support, and a fingerprint sensor.

On the imaging front, the company has packed a 13MP rear shooter with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash in the phone.

In terms of the software, the Kult Ambition runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and there is no word on the future software updates.

Kult after-sales service support

Since Kult is a relatively new brand and it is the first time I am writing about it, the after-sales service support is going to a key concern for any prospective buyer. The company claims it has over 750 service centers across the country and their customer care can be reached at kultcare@optimeus.com or 18004190506.