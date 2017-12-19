Kyocera S2 becomes the first Android One phone to get Oreo update

While most Android One phones are still stuck with Android Nougat and are currently undergoing Android 8.0 beta testing, Kyocera’s S2 has become the first Android One phone to get the Oreo update.

According to the telecom operator Y Mobile, which carries the phone in Japan, the Android 8.0 Oreo update roll-out began for the S2 earlier today and will continue over the next few days. Like most Android updates, the 8.0 update will also be released in phases.

As per the information shared by Y Mobile, the software update carries the build number 3.120VE. It includes the usual Android 8.0 features like notifications dots, new emojis, faster boot time, picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords and more. The update also packs the updated security patches.

To remind you, Kyocera S2 was launched in Japan in March this year. It sports a 5-inch HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. It is a rugged smartphone, which is water/ dust resistant as well as shockproof. It also packs a 13MP rear camera and 2MP selfie camera.

Before the renewed efforts earlier this year, Google had struggled with Android One launches in the most markets, but surprisingly Android One seems to be quite popular in Japan, where a number of Android One phones are currently on sale and are scheduled to arrive in coming months. Kyocera itself will be launching two new Android One phones – X3 and S4 – in January and February 2018 respectively. Both phones run on Android 8.0 out of the box.

In related news, Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One phone is currently undergoing the public beta testing and the final update is expected to arrive over the next few weeks.