LG V30 is now receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in South Korea

A month after releasing the beta of the Android 8.0 Oreo for LG V30 in South Korea, LG has started rolling out the stable version of Oreo update. The update is currently live in South Korea and is expected to reach more markets over the coming months.

According to a blog post by LG Korea, it is the first South Korean smartphone maker to release the Oreo update for any of its phones. Other smartphone makers in the country like Samsung and Pantech are still working on the update for their smartphones. Samsung especially seems to be having a hard time, given it started beta testing Oreo for its S8 and S8+ phones much before LG.

LG Korea has further added that the Oreo update will automatically reach the V30 owners over-the-air (OTA), however if they want, they can also update their phone by connecting it to PC and using LG Bridge application. LG Bridge can be downloaded from the company’s website.

The LG V30 Android 8.0 Oreo update brings improved battery and system performance as well as updated user interface. The users can also expect to see the base Oreo features like picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, faster boot times, notification dots and more.

To remind you, LG V30 was announced at the IFA trade fair on August 31 with Android 7.1.2 Nougat on-board. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. LG V30 also packs dual rear cameras with a 16-megapixel f1.6 lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. There is a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera in the phone as well. Among other specifications, the phone includes a 6-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ screen and 3300 mAh battery.

There is no word on the Android Oreo roll-out for V30+, but given that V30+ is essentially the same phone as V30, it should be getting the update in the next few days.