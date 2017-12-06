LG V30+ India launch on December 13

South Korean smartphone maker LG has sent out invites for a press event on December 13, where the company will be launching the V30+ smartphone for the India market.

The V30+ was introduced along with LG’s flagship V30 smartphone at the IFA trade fair earlier this year. The V30 and V30+ are pretty much the same phone, except the increased internal storage in the plus model.

To remind you, LG V30+ sports a 6-inch 18:9 screen with Quad HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. It runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. LG had released the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the V30+ in South Korea recently, so even if the Indian version doesn’t come pre-installed with Oreo, you can expect the OTA update soon.

On the imaging front, there is a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone with 16MP and 13MP sensors . The front shooter has 5MP resolution and includes a f2.2 lens.

Among other features, the LG V30+ includes 3300 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. You can check out the detailed specifications later in the report.

There is no word on the pricing at this point, but considering that the V30+ sells for 998,800 won ($885) in South Korea and $912 in the US, I expect to see a price-tag around INR 60K.

LG V30+ full specifications