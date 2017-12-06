LG V30+ India launch on December 13

South Korean smartphone maker LG has sent out invites for a press event on December 13, where the company will be launching the V30+ smartphone for the India market.
The V30+ was introduced along with LG’s flagship V30 smartphone at the IFA trade fair earlier this year. The V30 and V30+ are pretty much the same phone, except the increased internal storage in the plus model.
To remind you, LG V30+ sports a 6-inch 18:9 screen with Quad HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. It runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. LG had released the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the V30+ in South Korea recently, so even if the Indian version doesn’t come pre-installed with Oreo, you can expect the OTA update soon.
On the imaging front, there is a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone with 16MP and 13MP sensors . The front shooter has 5MP resolution and includes a f2.2 lens.
Among other features, the LG V30+ includes 3300 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. You can check out the detailed specifications later in the report.
There is no word on the pricing at this point, but considering that the V30+ sells for 998,800 won ($885) in South Korea and $912 in the US, I expect to see a price-tag around INR 60K.
LG V30+ full specifications
- 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- Android 7.1.2 Nougat with LG software customisatins
- 3300 mAh battery with wireless charging and Quick Charge support
- IP68 water and dust resistance, fingerprint sensor
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS
- Dual rear cameras with 16MP standard f1.6 lens and 13MP wide-angle f1.9 lens as well as 5MP f2.2 selfie camera
- 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and microSD card slot
- 6.0-inch FullVision display with 2880x1440p resolution