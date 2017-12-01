Indian smartphone maker Micromax has introduced a new Bharat-series smartphone in the country. Dubbed as Micromax Bharat 5, the new phone carries an affordable price-tag of INR 5,555 and will be available starting December 7 in the Indian market.

As you can expect from the pricing, Micromax Bharat 5 is an entry-level smartphone. It sports a 5.2-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6736 quad-core processor. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery, which is the USP of the phone, and should be able to provide around two-days of backup on a single charge.

“Bharat 5 like its predecessors will truly drive the next phase of smartphone adoption in the country, as a smartphone with 5000mAh battery is pivotal for a market like India where the tier 3-4 cities still face severe power outage issues,” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics, in a statement.

Among other specifications, the Bharat 5 comes with 5MP f2.2 rear and front cameras with LED flash as well as dual-SIM support. Additionally, there is 4G VoLTE and the usual set of connectivity options present on the phone.

On the software front, the new Micromax phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone also includes 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Data offer

Micromax has partnered with Vodafone to provide a free data offer to the Bharat 5 buyers. They will be getting 10GB of free data every month for five months with 1GB or more data pack.

The Bharat 5 will be competing the new Xiaomi Redmi 5A phone in the country. Both the smartphones are going on sale the same day and belong to the same price-bracket. While Redmi 5A seems like a complete package, the Bharat 5 excels in the battery department, it might find it hard to get many buyers with the measly 1GB of RAM when 2 oor 3GB of RAM has become so common.

Micromax Bharat 5 full specifications