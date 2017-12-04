Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro with 5.7-inch screen & dual front cameras

Indian smartphone vendor Micromax on Monday introduced a new smartphone in the country. Part of the company’s Canvas lineup, the new phone is dubbed as Canvas Infinity Pro. It is a mid-range Android phone, which will retail at INR 13,999. The phone is going to be exclusive to e-retailer Flipkart.com. The sales begin December 6.

“We understand that in the mid- premium range smartphones, consumers demand a complete package – a smartphone that has best in class cameras, screen that is large enough for content viewing, battery that doesn’t drain in a day and off course aesthetics that are head turner. We truly believe that Infinity Pro is that package and our consumers will be delighted with the pricing as well,” said Shubhodhip Pal, Chief Operating Officer, Micromax Informatics, in a statement.

According to Micromax, the Canvas Infinity Pro sports a large 5.7-inch screen with 720p HD resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there is 64GB of internal memory, a microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery on-board.

In terms of the photo capabilities, the company has included a dual camera setup on the front of the phone with 20MP and 8MP sensors and an LED flash. The rear houses a 16MP camera with LED flash as well as a fingerprint sensor.

On the software front, the Infinity Pro runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and packs a number of customisations in the camera app. It will be offered in the Black colour.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro full specifications