American wearables company Misfit has entered the Indian smartwatch market with the launch of its Vapor Android Wear watch. The Misfit Vapor is now on sale in the country via Flipkart.com for INR 14,495. It is being offered in three colours at this point – Jet with a black strap, Stainless Steel with a black strap, and Rose Tone with a midnight blue strap. A fourth colour option – Gold Tone with desert grey strap will be available later.

The Misfit Vapor was first showcased at this year’s CES trade fair in January with the company’s own operating system, but the OS was later switched to Android Wear, leading to delay in availability of the device. It finally want on sale on October 31 in the United States.

Vapor sports a 1.39-inch round AMOLED screen and is one of the better looking smartwatches out there. It is powered by Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and packs 4GB of internal memory. Vapor is waterproof upto 50 meters and houses 20mm changeable straps. It also includes GPS, Bluetooth and a heart-rate sensor. The smartwatch currently runs on Android Wear 2.0, but will be getting the Android Oreo update in the coming weeks.

According to Misfit, the Vapor can work as a standalone music player, so you won’t always need to stream content from your connected smartphone. You can also get the usual set of Android Wear features like activity tracking, swim tracking, notifications, Google Assistant and more.

The reviews of the devices haven’t been all great with reviewers citing problems with heart-rate sensor, lack of NFC, and average battery life.

Misfit Vapor full specifications