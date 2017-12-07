MIUI 9 stable update now rolling out to Mi Max & Mi Max Prime

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally released the MIUI 9 stable update for the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime smartphones. The update is now available over-the-air and will automatically reach the phones. You can also go to the updater app to manually look for the update.

As per a forum post, the update is around 1.5GB in size and brings a number of improvements, bug fixes and enhancements to the Mi Max and Max Prime phones.

With the latest roll-out, the MIUI 9 is now available for pretty much all popular phones from Xiaomi like Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi 5, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1, and Redmi Y1 Lite. Rest of the devices will be getting the update in late December.

Here are the highlights of the update, you can check out the full and detailed change-log at this link.

New Mi Drop app

All new silent mode

Improved system performance

Faster homescreen

Mi Picks gets a new name and icon

Reading mode can turn on and off at sunset and sunrise automatically (Max Prime)

Improved layout and readability for search results in Contacts

Virus scans and payment scans were merged into Security scan

Better blocklist rules

Switch for turning Battery saver automatically when charged

New display formats for update logs in Updater

Search for apps in the Dual app’s settings

MIUI 9 final version was officially launched last month. In addition to the several changes mentioned above, it also packs several tweaks specific to the Indian market.

To remind you, Mi Max was launched in India in June last year and Mi Max Prime arrived in October, 2016. Both are large-screen smartphones with huge batteries to provide two-days of backup.

If you have already installed the update on your Mi Max or Mi Max Prime phone, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.