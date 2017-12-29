Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has announced a permanent price-cut for its Moto G5S Plus smartphone in the country. It will now retail at INR 14,999, down INR 1,000 from its launch price.

Moto G5S Plus was originally introduced in India in late-August at INR 15,999. It is exclusive to Amazon India online and Moto Hub outlets offline. With its main competitors like Xiaomi Mi A1 getting a price-cut and Honor 7X being on sale, it was a high time that Moto G5S Plus got a price correction.

Moto G5S, the smaller cousin of the G5S plus, already retails over INR 1K less than its original pricing at Flipkart.com, which is the exclusive online retailer for the phone.

To remind you, Moto G5S Plus sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and includes 4GB of RAM. The phone also packs 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery. Additionally, there is dual 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter in the phone. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and will be getting the Android 8.0 update sometime in 2018.

Moto G5s Plus full specifications

5.5-inch screen with 1080x1920p resolution and Gorilla Glass 3

2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD card slot

13-megapixel dual rear cameras, 8-megapixel selfie camera

Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system

4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-FI, Bluetooth v4.20, NFC

Dimensions:153.50mm x 76.20mm x 9.50mm; Weight: 168 grams

3000 mAh battery

Colour options: Lunar Grey, Blush Gold

In related news, Motorola India has started rolling out the Android 8.o Oreo update for the Moto X4 phone in the country. The update is currently live over-the-air and will reach all Moto X4 owners over the coming days. You can read more in the full report.