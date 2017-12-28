Moto X4 getting Android 8.0 Oreo update in India

Motorola has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Moto X smartphone in India. The update is now available over-the-air and will reach all Moto X4 users in the country over the next few days. This update follows the release of the Android 8.0 for Moto X4 Android One edition in the United States.

According to online reports, the Moto X4 Oreo update carries the build number OPW27.2 and is over 1138MB in size. As per the official changelog, the update brings December Android security patches and stability improvements. You will also get all the base Android 8.0 Oreo features like notification dots, autofill for passwords, new emojis, faster boot, picture-in-picture support, Wifi Assistant and a lot more. You can read more about the best Android Oreo features in this report.

To manually look for the update, head over to Settings > About Phone > Software updates. If you don’t immediately see the update, don’t worry, all software updates are released in batches and take a few days in reaching all devices.

To remind you, Moto X4 was originally introduced back in September this year and made its India debut last month. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor and sports a 5.2-inch full HD IPS screen. It also packs a 3,000mAh battery and is IP68-rated water resistant. Among other Moto X4 specifications, there is the dual rear camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors as well as a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The company has also included Amazon Alexa integration, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage in the phone. The Moto X4 was released with Android 7.1 Nougat on-board.

If you have already updated your Moto X4 to Android 8.0 Oreo, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

