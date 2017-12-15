Motorola introduces three new Moto Mods in India

Motorola has announced the launch of three new Moto Mods for its Moto Z lineup in the Indian market. The company is releasing the GamePad Mod, JBL SoundBoost2 Mod and Moto TurboPower Pack Mod in the country. Additionally, the company has partnered with RentoMojo to offers a trial service for the Moto Mods in top eight metro cities.

“ We are ending the year on an exciting note and have upheld our commitment to build a better mobile future with the promise of limitless possibilities, through the new mods. The partnership with RentoMojo is basis our understanding our customers’ better and ensuring that we work relentlessly to remove barriers that deter them from adopting new innovations. This is a unique concept and we are positive that our customers will embrace it,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, in a statement.

Coming to the individual Moto Mods, the new GamePad Mod is fairly straightforward and as the name suggests it turns your phone into a handheld gaming device. It adds physical controllers to the phone like dual control sticks, D-pad and four action buttons. In addition, there is 1035 mAh built-in battery, so you don’t have worry about draining your phone’s battery.

The JBL SoundBoost2 Mod is the second-generation audio mod from the company. As you can guess, it adds a really powerful speaker to your phone. Just like the GamePad mod, there is a built-in battery in the SoundBoost2 as well. It also sports a water-repellent coating, so you don’t have to worry about a little spill or splash. Additionally, the mod comes with a kick-stand and a companion app, which allows you to tweak the sound as per your liking. The JBL SoundBoost 2 Mod is being offered in Red, Blue and Black colour options.

Lastly, the Moto TurboPower Pack Mod is like a snap-on 3490 mAh power bank for your phone. It adds one-day worth of battery life and can be charged upto 50% in just 20 minutes.

Pricing & availability

GamePad Mod and JBL SoundBoost2 Mod: INR 6999

Moto TurboPower Pack Mod: INR 5999

All three Mods will be on sale at Flipkart and across all Motorola exclusive stores – the Moto Hubs, starting December 17.