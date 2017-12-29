We already knew that HMD Global planned to provide Android Oreo update for all of its existing Nokia smartphones and while the Nokia 2 will probably be the last phone in the company’s portfolio to get Oreo, there is some good news for the Nokia 2 buyers.

According to HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, the Nokia 2 will be upgraded directly to Android 8.1 version, skipping the Android 8.0 release. There is still no word on when exactly will it get the 8.1 update, but at least we know that whenever it arrives, it will take Nokia 2 to the latest possible version of Android.

In addition to the Android 8.1 release, the Nokia 2 will also get some of the Android Go’s program’s memory management features and other goodies that make Go edition perfect for the low-RAM smartphones. The phone won’t be getting the complete Android Oreo (Go edition), but it will get some of the features.

“Technically speaking no as a product can not be upgraded to Go but we will integrate memory management features and other performance improvements with 8.1based maintenance release,” said Sarvikas while replying to a query regarding Nokia 2 getting Go edition on Twitter.

Currently, the HMD Global team is working on the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 phones. The Oreo beta of the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 was released sometime back, but because of the problems with the delay in the Nokia 6 December security update roll-out, not everyone who wanted to test Oreo on the phone was able to install it.

To remind you, Nokia 2 is the most affordable Nokia Android phone available in the market. It was unveiled back in late-October this year and made its way to India last month. It currently retails for INR 6,999.