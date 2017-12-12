Nokia 5 getting Android 8.0 Oreo beta update

After a successful Android 8.0 roll-out for the Nokia 8 smartphone, HMD Global has now set it sights on the Nokia 5 phone. The company on Tuesday announced that it is now rolling out the public beta of the Oreo update for the Nokia 5 phone owners, who have signed up for Nokia phone beta labs. If you want to try out this update on your Nokia 5, head over to this link to sign up for the beta updates.

It is important to note here that beta update aren’t meant for everyone as they tend to include bugs and other issues.

The Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Nokia 5 carries the version 5.140 and includes the December Android security patches as well as the usual Oreo goodies. You can expect to see Notifications dots, picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, faster boot times and more. If you have already installed the update on your phone, do let us know about the experience in the comments.

To remind you, Nokia 5 was originally unveiled the Mobile World Congress earlier this year with Android Nougat on-board. It features a 5.2-inch IPS HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and 3000 mAh battery.

According to HMD Global, the Oreo beta will also be released for the Nokia 6 smartphone soon. So, if you own a Nokia 6, sign up for the Nokia phone beta labs to get the update as soon as it is released.

To remind you, HMD Global has already confirmed that it will be providing the Android Oreo and Android P update for all of its existing smartphones.

In related news, two new Nokia-branded smartphones – TA-1062 and TA-1077 – have been spotted in China. No details are known at this point, but we are likely to see these phones at the rumoured January 19 China event of the company.

Image credit: Paul Wehbi