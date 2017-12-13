Nokia 6 (2018) revealed by Chinese regulator

Thanks to a number of leaks, we already know that HMD Global is quietly preparing the next batch of Nokia-branded Android smartphones. We know about Nokia 9, Nokia 8 (2018) and now, courtesy Chinese telecom certification agency TENAA, we have the first look at the Nokia 6 (2018) smartphone.

Not many specifics about the Nokia 6 (2018) are known at this point, but TENAA listing reveals that the phone will carry the model number TA-1054 and include 4G LTE support, dual-SIM card slots, fingerprint sensor and Android (most likely Oreo).

Online speculation suggest that the smartphone’s display will have 18:9 aspect ratio, which seems right looking at the images posted on TENAA. Given that existing the Nokia 6 model is a mid-range smartphone, I am expecting the same will be true for the 2018 model as well, we will most likely see a processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series with 3 or 4GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

In more Nokia news, HMD Global on Tuesday revealed that it is very close to releasing the Oreo beta update for the Nokia 6. The company is currently seeding the update to Nokia 5 phone, after completing the roll-out for the Nokia 8.

It is rumoured that HMD Global will be hosting a press event on January 19 in China, where it will introduce the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 (2018) smartphone. We might see the Nokia 6 (2018) at the event.

To remind you, Nokia 9 is reportedly going to feature a 5.5-inch QHD screen. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and include dual camera setup, 6GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor and IP67 water/ dust resistance. There will be no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.

Source: TENAA | Via